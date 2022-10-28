JBLM-North Access Road Improvement Project Update – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Utility construction for this stage is complete. All storm drainage, water main, irrigation main, and electrical underground work is done. The roundabout at Washington Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue is taking shape. In addition to pouring sidewalk along Washington Boulevard from Edgewood Avenue to Vernon Avenue, the contractor poured the mountable curb and truck apron this week. Next week (Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022), the contractor will continue to pour sidewalk and splitter island in preparation for concrete pavement installation the following week.

Truck Apron Concrete Pour on October 27.

Grading of the center median will also begin next week. Once this begins, the road will take its final shape. Motorists won’t be able to cross the median, as rocks will be piled in the center. Residents who live within the closure will need to use the Vernon Avenue side of Washington Boulevard and drive on the side of the road where their homes are located. The contractor will leave open a section of median near Terry Lake Road for as long as possible to mitigate this inconvenience.

Road Reopening for Thanksgiving Weekend

The contractor has set a tentative date of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 for paving Washington Boulevard. This work is weather dependent. In order to meet this goal, the contractor will need to pour the remaining sections of sidewalk, median curb, and splitter islands. They continue to make significant progress in this week’s less-than-optimal weather conditions. The goal is to continue to work while not undermining the long-term quality of the improvements. When the contractor completes the work on the evening of Nov. 22 (weather dependent), Washington Boulevard, Edgewood Avenue, and North Gate Road will be open to all traffic.

Upcoming Road Closure

Washington Boulevard between Vernon Avenue and Lake City Boulevard, and Vernon Avenue between Kenwood Drive and Washington Boulevard are the next sections of road to close to through traffic. This closure will occur Monday morning, Nov. 28, 2022. This closure is anticipated to last until spring.

Detour route: During the closure cars heading west will detour from Washington Boulevard left onto Lake City Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Drive, then to Edgewood Avenue where they can connect with either North Gate Road or a small section of Washington Boulevard before it turns into Military Road.

Drivers headed east will follow the same detour, turning onto Edgewood Avenue, then to Veterans Drive, Lake City Boulevard and back to Washington Boulevard.

Please see attached detour map below for what the traffic flow will look like for the upcoming closure.