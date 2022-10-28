Allyson Griffith to Serve as City of Tacoma’s Neighborhood and Community Services Director – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council confirmed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s appointment of Allyson Griffith to the position of Neighborhood and Community Services Director effective October 26, 2022.

“Over the last 15 years with the City of Tacoma, Ms. Griffith has worked to build relationships among community members and across various City departments to support thriving neighborhoods,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The Neighborhood and Community Services Department is on the forefront of delivering services that directly impact our community, and I look forward to supporting Ms. Griffith as she formally steps into this executive leadership role.”

“Over the last six months, Ms. Griffith served as interim director and led the Neighborhood and Community Service Department’s response to homelessness, which has included standing up several shelter locations and leading contract negotiations with key service providers,” said City Manager Pauli. “With proven skill in navigating complex issues, Ms. Griffith will be an effective leader as the Neighborhood and Community Services Department continues its efforts to strategize, innovate and improve the way we serve our entire community.”

“I am committed to Tacoma’s success,” said Ms. Griffith, a proud resident of Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood for six years. “Over time, my love for Tacoma has only grown deeper and it is an honor to serve our community in this capacity.”

The Neighborhood and Community Services Department works to build healthy and successful neighborhoods and households through community problem solving, code compliance, funding of human services, and partnering with community members to facilitate safe, clean, and attractive neighborhoods. More information about the work that they do is available here.