Oktoberfest Draws Record Crowd – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Nearly 1,500 people turned out for Oktoberfest in Market Square on Oct. 14, where they danced to polkas and pop tunes from the Lyle Schaefer Band and enjoyed traditional Bavarian fare as well as festive treats like large soft pretzels, potatoes-on-a-stick and more.

This family-friendly event offered activities such as corn hole, face painting, spin art and other amusements, including Stilt Dancer Janet Rayor, accordionist Jakob Bean and Magic in the Pacific Northwest characters Snow White and Rapunzel.

For the over-21 crowd, the E-9 Brewing Co.’s beer garden served up local craft beers and more, with a portion of the evening’s proceeds benefitting the Curtis High School Booster Club.

“After two years of being apart, it was wonderful to see so many of our neighbors together, celebrating and enjoying this amazing community we call home,” said U.P. Mayor Steve Worthington.