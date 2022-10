Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Grab a coat and have some fun this weekend at one, or more, of the following activities:

Dia de Los Muertos, Oct. 29

Harvest Fest at Star Center, Oct. 29

Harvest Fest at Norpoint, Oct. 29

Harvest Fest at People’s Center, Oct. 31

Ghost Gala at People’s Center, Oct. 31

Pickle-Boo at Hope/Schatz and People’s Community Center, Oct. 30

