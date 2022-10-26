See Sayuri Fukuda work with our young artists – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Sayuri Fukuda is our guest artist this October!

Sayuri Fukuda was born in Ibaraki, Japan and graduated from the Joshibi University of Art and Design, Craft, Glass in Tokyo. After graduation, she worked as a glass blowing artist at Glass Studio Silica and as a studio assistant at the Uzawa Glass Studio. In 2012, she moved to England and assisted artist Adam Aaronson at his studio.

For the last ten years, Sayuri has made Seattle her home, working at glassybaby and the Museum of Glass. Since 2005, Sayuri has been extensively exhibited in Japan, and you can find her work in Kobo Shop & Gallery in Seattle and Storied Objects in Portland.

Learn more about artist Sayuri Fukuda in this interview.

This week, Sayuri Fukuda is in residence at Hilltop Artists, creating her own works, sharing with our students about her processes and experiences, and collaborating with Hilltop Artists.

The week culminates on Friday for Hot Shop Hot Nights, when we welcome in our community to see Sayuri and our young artists in action.

What can you expect at a Hot Shop Hot Nights?

(It may remind you of our Winter Warmers events… and that’s because its basically the same, just not constrainted to the winter months!) At Hot Nights, you’ll see a professional glass artist working with and mentoring our advanced production students and alumni, creating spectacular collaborative pieces.

The Gallery is open for shopping, and tea, hot cocoa, coffee, and refreshments will be available.

Hot Shop Hot Nights are free but space is limited to 50. Click here RSVP to claim your ticket asap!