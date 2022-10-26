Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

A data security breach at one of Washington’s hospital organizations continues to affect data on cases and associated hospitalizations and deaths. Today’s COVID-19 data is likely incomplete. It is not clear how long this will last.

On October 25, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 54.4 for October 9-15, which is:

12.5% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: Oct. 2-8).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is .7 for Oct. 7-13, which is:

16.7% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Sept. 30-Oct. 6).

We confirmed 348 cases and 2 deaths for October 16-22:

A woman in her 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 222,465 cases and 1,532 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending October 22 is 50.

In the last 2 weeks:

10.9% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

22.7% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

20.3% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

46.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: