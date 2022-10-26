Letter: Concern with Pierce County Village – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Penny Cooper Howard

Friends of Spanaway Lake has worked hard to form a Lake Management District that the property owners approved… thereby taxing themselves, to work on water quality issue.

The Pierce County Village project Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier recently introduced intends to add more septic systems that will directly feed into the lake than are currently there. No amount of buffering will abate the damage this will cause due to the location in a wetland area.

The only way I can support this much needed plan is if they connect to sewers. There were three other sites looked at but this one won. I believe that was due to basically unbuildable land. To connect to sewers will be costly but necessary for this site. Perhaps another site would look better given those costs.

Penny Cooper Howard is a Friends of Spanaway Lake board member and Chairman of Spanaway Lake Management Advisory Board.