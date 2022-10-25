Burn ban lifted for unincorporated Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The county-wide fire safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. This decision was made in light of the recent rains and the forecast of continued precipitation and moderate temperatures.

Lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.

Burning is restricted to natural vegetation from the burn site only. The burning of garbage, paper, or other refuse is strictly prohibited at all times. Contact your local fire department to see if you are required to obtain a burning permit.

For additional information or instructions, please contact the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office at 253-798-7179 or visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/fpb.