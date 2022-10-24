U.P. Council endorses “all inclusive” playground – The Suburban Times

A proposed design for the “all inclusive” play area at Cirque Park was endorsed by the UP City Council, following a review and recommendation by the City Park Advisory Commission. The Commission reviewed the play area plan developed in conjunction with Game Time, a designer and manufacturer of play equipment. The “all-inclusive” play area will be located at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, which is located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities.

The proposed playground can be viewed here. The play area is designed to offer traditional play activities for children without disabilities, as well as those who have physical, sensory or other developmental issues.

Construction of the playground is scheduled to take place in 2023.

City of University Place Public Works staff have assisted with location of the playground, as well as design issues. The design team includes citizens and professionals knowledgeable about both disabilities and overall recreation needs of the community.

With the assistance of the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, the playground has found a possible partner in the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. The Ripken Foundation, whose national mission is to assist communities by supporting and advocating for children, building youth development playgrounds, has developed 111 play area projects throughout the U.S., including six in Washington State. Among these six projects are a playground, adaptive baseball fields, and standard baseball fields in Kelso, Everett, Spokane, South Bend, Nespelem and Blaine.

Game Time is an Alabama company, which has extensive experience in developing all inclusive playgrounds, and is an environmentally friendly company, constructing with sustainable, and recyclable materials.

The project was brought to the City Council by the fledgling University Place Parks & Recreation Foundation (UPPRF), which itself has grown out of the community coalition “United for UP.”

Represented on the UPPRF, chaired by UP resident Chris Saunders, are the Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest, Kiwanis Club of University Place, Families Unlimited Network, UP School District, First Financial Bank, and several citizen volunteers.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Chris Saunders at cls0714@gmail.com.