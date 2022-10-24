Lakewood Rotary to host inaugural Murder Mystery Event – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gayle Selden for Lakewood Rotary.

For a $100 donation, you will be an attendee at the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The Masquerade Ball is a private soiree with very few coveted invitations. Many would kill to be invited. In the midst of the masquerade, a tragic death takes the evening for a turn. Behind the masks and feathers you will find secrets. You must gather clues and unmask the killer before they get away!

The event takes place on Saturday, November 5 starting at 6pm. It will be held at the fantastic Weyerhaueser chapel (located in North Tacoma on the Weyerhaueser mansion property).

Your donation includes beer, wine and fun appetizers. You will be part of the action along with a group of fantastic professional actors helping us uncover the truth.

Costumes are fun but not necessary to be part of the action!

Tickets can be purchased here: Murder Mystery Night Tickets

Limited space available – tickets must be purchased in advance.

Lakewood Rotary is a Non-Profit Service Club that has been active in the Lakewood Community since 1959. All money raised is used to benefit our greater community. Learn more about us at www.lakewoodrotary.com.