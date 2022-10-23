Town Halls Start This Week on Tacoma’s Proposed Budget – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.

Join us for Council Member-hosted virtual community town halls from October 24 – November 3, 2022, to learn more about the budget. Council Members will host three virtual Community Town Halls on the proposed budget. The details are as follows:

October 24 from 6-7 PM with District 5 Council Member Joe Bushnell, District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh, and At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker

with District 5 Council Member Joe Bushnell, District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh, and At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker October 27 from 9-10 AM with At-Large Council Member Olgy Diaz and Mayor Victoria Woodards

with At-Large Council Member Olgy Diaz and Mayor Victoria Woodards November 3 from 6-7 PM with District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker, At-Large Council Member Kiara Daniels, District 1 Council Member John Hines, and Deputy Mayor and District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka

On October 27, from 5:30-6:30 PM, City staff will also be holding a virtual community town hall which will include another overview of the Balancing Act tool. The tool is available through November 6 and allows community members to play with budget scenarios by making increases or decreases to service levels as they try to balance the City’s General Fund budget. This event also provides an opportunity for community members to ask questions about the proposed budget.

These events will be held on Zoom. You can use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88364081062…, or you can dial (253) 215-8782. The event ID is 883 6408 1062 and the event passcode is 427341.

The proposed budget will be considered for adoption during the City Council Meetings on November 1 (first reading) and November 15, 2022 (final reading). City Council meetings are held on Tuesdays at 5 PM. They can be viewed live in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, 1st Floor, Council Chambers) or on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page and on Zoom.

Full agendas, as well as Zoom access details for City Council Meetings, are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

Details on the City’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget, as well as the latest updates on opportunities for community members to learn more and engage in the budget development process, are available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment.

We hope to see you at one of the events!