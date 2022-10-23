Starting the School Year Right – The Suburban Times

By Ron Banner, Clover Park School District Superintendent.

As we’ve started the new school year, I have enjoyed walking the halls and stopping in classrooms to see the smiling faces of students wrapped up in the fun of learning.

Embarking on a new school year is exciting and challenging for students and educators alike. Clover Park School District (CPSD) is passionate about supporting students, and each of our teachers, support staff members and administrators are committed to providing each student with a world-class education and the assistance they need to thrive in the classroom.

The theme of our 2022-23 school year calendar is “Imagine.” The first days of school are the perfect time to imagine the possibilities created by a CPSD education. From early learning to high school graduation, we give students opportunities to develop the skills they need to take on the real world, live their dreams and become positive forces in their communities.

We continually refine and add to the programs and curriculum we offer to support student learning, including new, first-rate science and health textbooks that our high school students will begin using this year to prepare them for future careers in a variety of STEM fields.

We have expanded our partnerships to support students during and after the school day. This year, we are partnering with Greentrike and YMCA to offer after-school programs at some of our elementary and middle schools.

We are also working with the YMCA to provide elements of its Youth and Government program for a class at each middle school and Harrison Prep. Going beyond traditional civics education, the Youth and Government program allows students to learn through hands-on, student-led experiences.

Thank you for your partnership in your child’s education and supporting our efforts to provide the best foundation for each student.