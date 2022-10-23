Lakewood museum seeks volunteer with knowledge of fire and security systems – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Walter Neary for Historic Fort Steilacoom.

Image by Hans from Pixabay.

The volunteers of the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association are dedicated to preserving some of the oldest buildings still standing in Washington. The picture shows what we most fear: Fire.

Please help us. The association is looking for a volunteer or volunteers who can help our four buildings survive another 165 years. If you know of this person, or are this person, we hope you’ll get in touch.

Here’s the deal: We’re looking for someone with specific expertise in fire and burglary alarm systems.

Here’s the background: Our four buildings are one of the oldest groupings of buildings still standing in Washington State. These buildings are owned by the State of Washington on the grounds of Western State Hospital.

Our landlord, the Washington State Department Of Social And Health Services, has asked our all-volunteer nonprofit group to arrange for inspection and maintenance of the state-owned alarm systems. None of our current volunteers have expertise in alarm systems. We need someone who can work with the DSHS vendor E Squared Systems LLC and West Pierce Fire & Rescue. So this requires someone who has direct knowledge of how these systems work.

If you know someone who might fit this, feel free to let them know of this plea. We know there are people out there who love old buildings, history, and heritage. Are you that person? Please get in touch here.

For more information about our Lakewood-based museum please see https://historicfortsteilacoom.org/