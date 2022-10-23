Diversity Education Leader Eddie Moore, Jr. to headline the fall convening of The People’s Gathering at PLU – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Pacific Lutheran University’s Campus Ministry and Center for Graduate and Continuing Education will co-host the fall virtual convening of The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference on November 10.

The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference is a professional and personal development learning experience that provides a supportive space where participants can engage in frank and open dialogue about race and racial disparities systemically present in work, school, and everyday life.

November’s event will be the 11th edition of The People’s Gathering and the featured speaker will be Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr. Moore is a proven leader in the fields of educators in academia, business, diversity, leadership, and community service. He is the Founder/Program Director for the White Privilege Conference (WPC) and The Privilege Institute (TPI), which engages people in research, education, action, and leadership through workshops, conferences, publications, and strategic partnerships and relationships.

The author of a new book titled “The Guide for White Women Who Teach Black Boys,” Moore’s talk at the People’s Gathering will address the question “America is Changing: Are You Ready?”

People’s Gathering participants will be challenged to examine and explore issues related to bias, privilege, equity, supremacy, and belief systems. Additionally, they will learn how to take action against individual and systemic racism, sexism, and other forms of oppression.

The People’s Gathering was originally conceived as an annual event to promote frank and open dialogue about race. The demand for more opportunities to engage in meaningful conversation on the topic prompted a move to twice-a-year gatherings, which happen in spring and fall.

“We are relentless in keeping our commitment to bringing you the unapologetic truth about systemic racism, its detrimental impact on our mental and physical health as a community, and ideas for you to mitigate the harm,” said Melannie Denise Cunningham, People’s Gathering founder and PLU director of multicultural outreach and engagement. “Knowledge is the tool we use to eradicate racism.”

In addition to the keynote from Moore, the event will include dialogue sessions that will invite attendees to break into small groups to reflect on what they have learned, and share how they feel about it — although no one is obliged to speak and remaining silent is an option.

The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness

A virtual event

November 10, 2022

Free to PLU students, employees and alumni; $125.00 for members of the public

Registration and information: https://www.plu.edu/continuing-education/tpg/

