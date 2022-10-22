Strong Financial Stewardship Saves ﻿Taxpayers Millions – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Recently, Clover Park School District (CPSD) refinanced a 2012 bond that will save taxpayers $5,026,380 over the next 10 years. Bonds are used to fund school construction and other capital projects. The last bond measure passed by voters was over 12 years ago (in 2010) and funded construction of Harrison Preparatory School, Four Heroes Elementary School and Hudtloff Middle School, as well as other improvements. CPSD will reconvene its Facilities Advisory Committee this fall to continue work on analyzing school facility needs.

Moody’s Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to CPSD which reflects strong financial performance and a solid local economy. This rating is expected to remain stable due to the district’s conservative budgeting and community support of operating levies.