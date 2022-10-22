N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection work started Oct. 17 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedule are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

October 21st Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, decorative sidewalk cutting, and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

The Tacoma Link is now back in service! You will be seeing trains at the new station off of 7th and Commerce.

(Postponed) Rail grinding is now scheduled to start at a later date due to vandalism. This work will occur at night and will involve a slow-moving operation along the alignment. Impacts include traffic control in grinding areas, sparks coming from the machine and noise from the operations. There will be no parking signs along the corridor for this construction impact.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure for restoration of the roadway. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by October 15th. Striping will occur next week and will have temporary traffic control to complete. This work is dependent on weather.

East 26th St will have a full closure from G St to D St for utility work as early as November 14th.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

S. 7th and Commerce Street intersection will be open to two-way traffic for train testing through late November with a traffic flagger present when trains are testing. There will be work on the night of October 22nd through October 23rd to install a new track switch. There is a noise variance in place for this work.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection/corner/crosswalk work started on October 17th. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1st St. This work will occur 7 days a week from 7am-7pm through mid-November. The closures will start on October 21st at the north 1st Street corners by Rankos and Columbia Bank then move to the south corners of N. Tacoma Ave and N. 1st on November 2nd.

Southbound Stadium Way between 705 and Division will be fully closed as early as October 14th for road paving. There will be a shift on Northbound Stadium Way where the I-705 intersection will lead into Division Ave. This work is scheduled to be completed by late October.

Westbound N 1st Street and N Yakima will open as early as October 25th.

The intersection at Yakima and Division Street is closed for roadway restoration. This work will require Westbound N 1st Street to be closed through late October and parking will not be available between N 1st Street and Yakima.

Starting as early as Friday October 21st, crews will mobilize and start the final road restoration on South J Street between Division Avenue and South 3rd Street. Two-way traffic on Division Avenue will remain and local access to the parking garages (Kaiser and Multicare) located south of Division Avenue on South J Street will remain open. Local access will be available through South 3rd Street as well as South J Street from the south. No parking signage will be located on South J Street between Division Ave and S 3rd St. This work schedule is dependent on weather.

North J Street full closure at Division Avenue is scheduled to start as early as October 28th and will last through early-November.

Future street closures: N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return as early as October 28th for roadway restoration. This work is dependent on the opening of Yakima and Division. 2nd Street at Division will be closed as early as November 2nd for roadway restoration. J street will be open. Southbound I St at 2nd Street will by fully closed for roadway restoration in mid- November. 2nd St Alley to Yakima Intersection will be fully closed for roadway restoration.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: