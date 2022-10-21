Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project.

This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south Pierce County community.

Project schedule

Road closures on work zone 3 will go into effect starting Monday, Oct. 24. During work zone 3, access to SR 7 from B Street East and Pirnie Road East will be closed. Drivers should use Field Road East as an alternative route.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the road closure for work zone 2 will go into effect, where B Street East between 192nd Street East and 196th Street East will be closed for through traffic. Access for local traffic and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Detour signs will also be placed for drivers and pedestrians.

This project will consist of eight different work zones. Work hours consist of six 10-hour days per week, Monday through Saturday. There will be no work on observed holidays or on adjacent weekends when the holiday falls on a Friday or Monday.

Below are the dates for the first three work zones. As the project gets closer to the remaining work zones, we will have more specific dates on the project webpage at PierceCountyWa.gov/BStreet.

The anticipated project completion date is July 2023.

The following schedule indicates the work zone, closure dates*, and the location.

Zone 1: May – June 2023 – 192nd Street East between B Street East and 5th Avenue East

Zone 2: Oct. 26 – Dec. 2, 2022 – B Street East between 192nd Street East and 196th Street East

Zone 3: Oct. 24 – Nov. 21, 2022 – Intersection of state Route 7/Mountain Highway East and B Street East

Zone 4: Dec. 6 – 30, 2022 – 196th Street East between B Street East and Ellis Lane East

Zone 5: June – July 2023 – Ellis Lane East

Zone 6: January – February 2023 – 8th Avenue East between 197th Street Court East and 204th Street East

Zone 7: February – March 2023 – 200th Street East between 8th Avenue East and Hidden Village Drive/10th Avenue East

Zone 8: March 2023 – Hidden Village Drive/10th Avenue East between 200th Street East and 204th Street East

*Tentative schedule. May be subject to change. Some work, including final pavement restoration, will be completed after all other work activities are complete. Final restoration work is weather dependent.

About the project

Crews will be installing approximately 5,500 feet of sewer interceptor pipes along B Street East from 192nd Street East to Hidden Village Drive/10th Avenue East (near the Walmart entrance).

The connection between Ellis Lane East and 8th Avenue East will cut across a Pierce County property and easement.

The project will extend sewer access to unsewered properties, encourage further development in the Spanaway Basin area, and provide capacity relief to other sewer mainlines in the area.

A sewer interceptor is a major sewer line that receives wastewater flows from multiple collection lines, which is then directed to a wastewater treatment facility or another interceptor.

The construction work is estimated to cost approximately $11.5 million and is funded by revenue from connection charges and monthly sewer rates.

Learn more about the project and sign up for email updates at PierceCountyWa.gov/BStreet.