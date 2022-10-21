Partner Spotlight: Caring for Kids – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Many hands make light work. Thanks to the continued support of Clover Park School District (CPSD) partner Caring for Kids, students received backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, books, clothes and shoes to start the school year on the right foot. Each August, Caring for Kids hosts a Ready to Learn Fair and events in Tillicum and at Springbrook Park to reach families. More than 1,300 families were served this year!

Caring for Kids was started more than 40 years ago by former CPSD employee Diane Formoso when a little girl boarded her bus on a cold morning without a coat. Since that time, thousands of students and families have benefited from her organization’s service and generosity.

In addition to back-to-school support, Caring for Kids provides resources year-round, including holiday food and gifts. Thank you, Diane Formoso and Caring for Kids, for removing barriers and providing our students with important resources to support their learning!