Community advisory committee discusses values for libraries in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its fifth and final meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Watch in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or join the meeting via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88097445054 meeting ID: 880 9744 5054 or on the phone: 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID: 880 9744 5054.

At the meeting, a facilitator with BERK Consulting will give a review of the committee’s input from the Oct. 4 meeting, where committee members shared their individual ideas for a downtown Lakewood Library as well as a library in the Tillicum neighborhood. Then, the bulk of the meeting will center on a discussion of the committee’s values for quality library service, such as location and accessibility, sized for services important to the community, ability to offer contemporary library services, and flexibility to adapt space for future services.

In addition, to comments sent to the committee via email at lakewoodcac@pcls.us, the committee will hear comments from the public at the meeting.

The Pierce County Library and city of Lakewood created the Community Advisory Committee to address the following:

Understand public input from 2019.

Assess public input gathered this summer in surveys, interviews and at public events.

Review significant building needs.

Provide advice to the Library System about providing quality library services for Lakewood.

The committee will give its recommendations to the Library Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Board of Trustees will determine next steps.

In June, the Library System closed the Lakewood Pierce County Library because it was in critical and unsafe condition and needed significant maintenance and repair. Since that time, the Library System has continued to serve the community with nearby Tillicum Pierce County Library and other libraries in the district. Also, the Library System is offering pop-up libraries and services with community partners throughout Lakewood. At the same time, the Library System has secured space for interim library services on Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. and Alfaretta St. S.W., a few blocks north of the current Lakewood Library.