Across the Fence: A Short Dictionary of German Eateries – The Suburban Times

A Gasthaus can be found in the most rustic surroundings and will offer you regional coziness – this one is in Switzerland, by the way. (Photo: Dorian Baumann @https://unsplash.com/)

Sometimes it’s the tiniest thing that inspires an entire article. In this case the term “Ratskeller” in a friend’s historical novel. It triggered dozens of wonderful memories. And no, it’s not a cellar filled with rats. But you got the word cellar or basement right. A Ratskeller (pronounce ‘ruh-ts-kellar, literally council cellar) is the restaurant in the basement of a city’s townhall. Usually, it is a gorgeous vault with historical decorations on the walls and period decoration items. If you go to a Ratskeller in Germany, expect some sound cuisine and great flair. Some of the oldest Ratskeller (no plural “s” here) are in Bremen and Lübeck. If you travel to Southern Germany, check out the one in Munich – it’s a bit younger but also an architectural treasure trove.

Contemplating the terms for German eateries, it struck me how Germans simply know the level of fanciness or the menu itself by the name the establishment gives itself. A Gasthof (pronounce ‘gust-hoh-f, guest ranch) or Gasthaus (pronounce ‘gust-houce, guest house) is a traditional tavern or inn, usually family-owned. Don’t expect breakfasts at these places – these are only served to overnight guests. But lunches and dinners are hearty regional and national cuisine; and sometimes they also serve coffee and cake in the afternoon. Gasthöfe and Gasthäuser are found in any kind of settlement, from a villages to cities. Add the term “Land” (pronounce lunt) in front of either term or just see the word “Landhaus” (pronounce ‘lunt-houce), and you find yourself at an upscale inn or tavern in a rural setting.

Typical cafés Viennese style become fewer as lifestyle in Germany changes. (Photo: Rick Govic @https://unsplash.com/)

A Sportgaststätte (pronounce ‘sport-gust-shtetta, meaning sports tavern) is a restaurant attached to a sports club – they can totally differ in style, but they are usually a good bet for very decent food at very decent prices. You find them on the fringes of suburbs, small towns, and villages.

Now, the term restaurant already tells you that its claims are more towards upscaele national and international cuisine. The opposite are the Imbissstube (pronounce im-biss-shtoo-ba, snack room) or the Schnellimbiss (pronounce shnell-im-biss), establishments that serve fast food in a utilitarian atmosphere, most often with just high tables and no seating. You will find these most often in middle-sized and big cities; and it’s a matter of town regulations whether they serve food past specific times at night.

Some of my favorite places and always great as to food offers are the Brauhaus (pronounce brow-houce, brewery house), the Brauereigaststätte (pronounce brower-‘eye-gust-shtetta, brewery guest houce), and the Weinstube (pronounce vine-shtooba, wine room). Their ambience can run from very rustic to stunningly elegant, especially in the latter category. Food is often exquisite and regional, created to fit the establishment’s beverage menu. If you are traveling in a wine region or in a beer brewing region such as e. g. Franconia, make it a point to sit down for a meal in these.

An Imbiss can be something very basic inside a building, a literal counter in the wall, or a food truck such as this. (Photo: Alex Rainer @https://unsplash.com/)

Finally, we have the Café, Cafeteria, and the Bistro for lighter meals. Usually, you can get breakfast at either of these. The Cafeteria (Germans pronounce it ku-fa-ta-‘ree-uh) serves buffet-style with a cash register at the end of the food section. At a Bistro or Café you get full service. The difference is that a Bistro usually carries more savory food whereas the Café tends mostly to the traditional sweet tooths among us with a few savorier options.

That being said, there are countless international culinary options in Germany that don’t even call themselves anything like the above. Terms like Casa, Ristorante, Taverna, Pub, sometimes even just the name by itself tells you about the ethnic cuisine inside. None of these, though, tell you anything about what style or culinary level you will encounter. A look at the menu outside the front door tells you at least what kind of food to expect and at what price level. I guess, I have written myself into some appetite, now. Let’s see what my own pantry has to offer tonight …