Online Auction to Benefit Homeless Animals in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year.

With over 90 items available, bidders have a chance to win international trips, pet-friendly weekend getaways, jewelry, sports, beautiful works of art, and so much more.

Every dollar raised from the winning bids goes directly to supplies, food, and medical care for thousands of animals that come to the shelter looking for a second chance at a happy and healthy life.

This event benefits animals just like Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel, four sick puppies who were brought to the shelter after being abandoned at a local gravel pit site. All four of the puppies tested positive for parvovirus, a deadly and contagious virus that affects the gastrointestinal tract. The shelter’s veterinary team provided intensive, around-the-clock care to fight the virus over several weeks.

Now, the puppies are living happy and healthy lives in their forever homes. Anyone can watch the full story as part of the shelter’s annual video debut during the event at: https://raiseyourpaw2022.ggo.bid/bidding/donation/13882849

Thanks to support from the community, these puppies were able to get the help they desperately needed and a second chance. The community can help save more sick and homeless pets by participating in this year’s online auction and bidding on an array of unique items and experiences. Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 19 and ends at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 28. The public can register by visiting: http://www.thehumanesociety.org/auction.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce would like to thank Raise Your Paw’s sponsors: Larson Automotive Group and Mud Bay.