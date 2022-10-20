Lakewood Council Corner: Oct. 17, 2022 Regular Meeting – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council continued action on proposed updates to the city’s existing tree preservation code at its Oct. 17, 2022 regular meeting. The decision to continue the vote to Council’s Nov. 7, 2022 regular meeting was done to give staff more time to make minor “clean up” changes Council requested to the proposed legislation. In addition, two Council members had excused absences and were unable to attend Monday’s meeting. Mayor Jason Whalen noted continuation allows them to be present for action on this important update.

Climate change work plan: Council adopted Ordinance 776, a three-year work plan on how to address climate change through the city. With its adoption, Council approved 15 items to tackle first through the program. Highlights of the work plan include establishment of an urban forestry program, setting a goal to reduce greenhouse emissions in the city, develop a regional approach to address climate change at the local and state level and establishing a framework for electric vehicle charging stations. Work outlined that is already occurring includes updates to the city’s tree preservation code, updates to the non-motorized transportation plan, and advocating for improvements to the Interstate 5 corridor through the Nisqually Delta at the state and federal levels.

Clover Creek Floodplain: Public Works Engineering Director Paul Bucich provided an update to Council on the work the city is doing to determine how to respond to severe flooding along Clover Creek that could negatively impact the city’s Springbrook neighborhood and Interstate 5 near Bridgeport Way SW.

Previously federal flood maps did not adequately represent the impact severe flooding could have on this part of the city. After review the city determined severe flooding would have damaging impacts not only to residents, but also could potentially cut off Interstate 5, halting all traffic.

Response options include:

Do nothing

Construct a levee/floodwall along Interstate 5

Construct a levee/floodwall along the stream corridor between Bridgeport Way and the railroad boundaries upstream

Enhance the stream corridor to better pass the flows

A public presentation is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2022 in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall. At this meeting city staff will present the studies done and alternatives proposed, including cost estimates. This will return to the City Council for review and final consideration in early 2023.

Prosecution Services update: The City Council heard from Assistant City Attorney Samantha Johnson who gave an update on the legal department’s criminal services and prosecution services. The City Prosecutor reviews and prosecutes criminal misdemeanor cases for the cities of Lakewood and DuPont and Town of Steilacoom. Highlights for 2022 include:

Eight jury trials to-date

Implementation of processes for compliance with SB 5612, Victim’s Right Act, increasing services and communication with survivors of domestic violence

Development of a process to establish contact with non-domestic violence victims and witnesses to ensure successful prosecution of the case

No case backlogs within the criminal division

What’s on deck: The Lakewood City Council will hold a study session Oct. 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tentative agenda items include:

Review of 3 rd Quarter (2022) Police Report

Quarter (2022) Police Report Review of 2023 Property Tax Levy

Review of Year-End (2022) Budget Adjustment

Six-Year (2022-2028) Financial Forecast

Naming of Motor Avenue Plaza to CommUNITY Plaza

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.