How do you get Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

WHAT ARE MONTHLY SCHOLARSHIPS?

Monthly scholarships are contests that allow you to enter every month. Often, they pick winner(s) for each monthly deadline, rather than on an annual basis.

There are two ways to win a scholarship. One is through a random drawing. The other when panel judges vote for your stand-out entry.

HOW TO APPLY FOR A SCHOLARSHIP?

To apply for a monthly scholarship can be as simple as creating a free user profile. All you do is fill out your contact info such as your name, email, age, school info and other necessary information.

These ‘scholarships’ have the look and feel of sweepstakes. Enter to win. And do so often to improve your odds.

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation Scholars Program – Sponsor: Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,250 – Closing Date: Monthly – all documents due to the program team by the 15th of each month – Description: Program is open to children – whether natural, by marriage or adoption – who have lost a parent in the line of military duty, during combat or peacetime. All branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard) and all components (active, reserve and guard are covered).

Link: https://www.fallenpatriots.org/

“You Deserve It” Scholarship – Sponsor: ScholarshipOwl – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: 29th of the month – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are residents of any of the 50 United States, District of Columbia or U.S. Territories who are 16 years of age or older and are either enrolled now or will be enrolled within three months of registration in a qualified high school, college or university in the United States.

Link: https://scholarshipowl.com/awards/smart-owl-scholarship

Unigo Monthly Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the month. Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 13 years of age or older at the time of application and who are currently enrolled (or enroll no later than the fall in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher learning. Applicant must submit an online short written response (250 words or less) to the scholarship question.

Link: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships

School Survey Sweepstakes – Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: Last Day of the Month – Description: Sweepstakes is open to current high school students, high school alumni who graduated within the last four years, and the parents of those students or alumni. Individual must take a survey on a United States high school. Link: https://www.niche.com/k12/school-survey-sweepstakes/

The $1,000 SuperCollege Scholarship – Sponsor: SuperCollege.com – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: The last day of each month. Description: Scholarship is open to current high school seniors, college students, graduate school students and returning adult students who will enroll in a college or university. Applicant must fill out a short form. Link: http://www.supercollege.com/scholarship/

Plan for College Sweepstakes – Sponsor: SallieMae – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: Last Day of the Month – Description: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are of the age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside and who are students, parents, guidance counselors, or financial aid officers at the time of entry. Applicant must complete an online registration form.

Link: https://www.salliemae.com/college-planning/

National CPR Foundation Healthcare and Education Scholarship Program – Sponsor: National CPR Foundation – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: Last day of the month – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college students who are at least 18 years of age and have a minimum GPA of 2.8. Applicant must be currently or planning to be enrolled in school majoring in a healthcare or education-related field.

Link: https://www.nationalcprfoundation.com/scholarship/

Invite a Friend Sweepstakes – Sponsor: Fastweb – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the month – Description: Sweepstakes is open to registered Fastweb members who are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia and at least 13 years of age. For each friend who signs up with Fastweb through the applicant’s referral link, they will receive an entry for the sweepstakes.

Link: https://www.fastweb.com/login

Innovation in Education Scholarship – Sponsor: LATutors – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the 20th of the month – Description: Scholarship is open to high school and college students in the United States or Canada who have at least a 3.0 GPA and are a citizen, permanent resident of, or hold a valid student visa in the United States or Canada. Applicant must submit an essay and letter of recommendation.

Link: https://www.latutors123.com/scholarships/innovation-in-education/

Courage To Grow Scholarship – Sponsor: Courage To Grow Scholarship – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: Last day of the month – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens who are high school juniors and seniors or current college students with at least a 2.5 GPA. Applicant must answer the scholarship question in 250 words or less. Link: https://couragetogrowscholarship.com/

$2,000 “No Essay” College Scholarship – Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the month. Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the United States,

as well as international students with valid visas. Applicant must currently attend, or within the next 12 months plan to enroll in, a college or university. Applicant must login or register for an account with Niche.

Link: https://www.niche.com/colleges/scholarships/no-essay-scholarship/

$1,000 Plan for College Sweepstakes – Sponsor: Sallie Mae Bank – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: Last day of the month – Description: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are of the age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside and who are students, parents, guidance counselors, or financial aid officers at the time of entry. Applicant must register for one of the company’s free plan for college tools. Link: https://registration.salliemae.com/college-planning/free-money-pro

$1,000 Cappex Easy College Money Scholarship – Sponsor: Cappex – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: Last day of the month – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are enrolled (or planning to enroll in the next 12 months) as a high school student or college undergraduate. Applicant must create a Cappex account. Link: https://new.cappex.com/register/scholarship/info/

Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. You can: Look through the whole list of scholarships below, arranged in order of closest deadline…

Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply.

Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, locations, level of study, and more… Link: https://www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

The Cooke College Scholarship Program application will open Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship – Application Deadline: 11/17/2022 – Amount: $55,000 – Scholarship Description: The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program is a prestigious undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend and graduate from the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities. Students must plan to graduate from a U.S. high school in the spring, intend to enroll in an accredited four-year college beginning in the fall, and have a minimum 3.5 GPA. Students must also demonstrate significant financial need; applicants with a family income up to $95,000 will be considered. Each award is intended to cover a significant share of the student’s educational experience – including tuition, living expenses, books and required fees. Awards vary by individual, based on the cost of tuition as well as other grants or scholarships they may receive. For more information or to apply. Link: https://www.jkcf.org/our…/college-scholarship-program/

The Gates Scholarship will fund 300 students per year. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation continues its long-standing commitment to helping outstanding minority students who come from low-income backgrounds realize their maximum potential. This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, a last-dollar scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives.

The Gates Scholarship will provide further support to Scholars, by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers. Link: https://www.thegatesscholarship.org/about-gates

Special Report: What are some scholarships that are worth looking into? There are thousands of scholarships available every school year. So, how do you know what scholarships are worth looking into?

You need to do your research. Every scholarship has different qualifying factors and application requirements.

Knowing that you fit that criteria is the key to understanding whether it’s worth your time to apply. However, if you’re simply looking for large dollar amount scholarships, here are some that you can start to consider.

Largest Dollar Amount Scholarships – When searching for scholarships, many students believe that they are unlikely to find money for college. While it seems that most scholarships reward only $100 to $200, there are scholarships that far surpass that value. Numerous scholarship awards are higher in value, and for students who are selective, ambitious, or pressed for time, we have compiled a list of some of the largest dollar amount scholarships. These prizes will likely pay tuition and then some and are available from one to four years of enrollment. The largest dollar amount scholarships have some of the stiffest competition and the longest lists of selection criteria. However, you should not automatically discount these competitions. Take a few minutes and read the scholarship information provided below. You may have a shot at winning scholarships that will go a long way towards funding your education.

This Special Report contains some of the largest dollar amounts available. We recommend you conduct a free college scholarship search to find all the scholarships for which you qualify, in addition to those worth $90,000 or more. Explore some of these opportunities by clicking on the links here.

AQHA Excellence in Equine & Agricultural Involvement Scholarship – Application Deadline: 12/1/2022 – Amount: $25,000 – Scholarship Description: Ideal candidates are a current AQHA or AQHYA member who exemplifies the characteristics of leadership and excellence acquired through participation in equine and or agriculture activities; has a minimum cumulative 3.5 grade point average demonstrating academic proficiency and does not compete in AQHA-approved shows. Member must apply during their senior year of high school or while enrolled at an accredited college or university. Current or previous AQHF scholarship recipients are not eligible to receive this scholarship. Funding for this scholarship will be applied to a four-year undergraduate degree program of the student’s choice. Link: https://www.aqha.com/-/scholarship-application

AQHF Youth Scholarship – Application Deadline: 12/1/2022 – Amount: $32,000 – Scholarship Description: To be considered for a Foundation scholarship, please complete and return the current scholarship application and include the requested support materials required for submission. Applicants will submit a nonspecific application which will be evaluated against the scholarship criteria. Application materials must be postmarked. Applications sent by fax or email will not be accepted. For more information or to apply

Link: https://aqhfoundation.smapply.io/res/p/Scholarship-Criteria/

ASNT Fellowship Award – Application Deadline: 10/15/2022 – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship Description: The cash award, currently up to $20,000 per award, granted to an ABET-accredited educational institution to fund specific research in NDT at the postgraduate level (MS or Ph.D). The application should be in the form of a proposal for a graduate level research project from the university outlining what the program or graduate study activity will consist of and how long they will manage the fellowship. The Financial Awards Committee selects up to five $20,000 awards each year, pending merit and number of submissions. The committee will critically review all proposals using the following guidelines and the contents and quality of the submitted proposals: How novel is the research; Value of potential contribution; Soundness of technical approach; Scope of the proposed research effort; Potential for successful completion; Adequacy of the proposal team; and Adequacy of the facilities. Link: https://asnt.org/MajorSiteSections/About/Awards/Fellowship.aspx

There is a great deal of funding available from HBCUs. HBCU means Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCUs date back to the 19th century, when many offered Black students an opportunity for higher education. Today, they continue to serve a vital role in higher education. Link: https://hbcuconnect.com/scholarships/

Women in Aviation International – A long list of Awards and Scholarships – WAI has disbursed more than $10 million in scholarships over the last 20 years to help its members advance in the aviation and aerospace careers they have always dreamed about. These scholarships are awarded annually and only available to WAI members. Link: https://www.wai.org/scholarship-listings

MagellanTV Women in STEM – Award: $1,000 – Due: September 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 5. Women make up less than one-third of the science and engineering workforce, and often don’t get the necessary support for pursuing such a career. MagellanTV wants to support women in pursuit of education in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields. Submissions will be judged based on thoughtfulness, clarity, creativity, grammar, and how well the above questions are answered. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, identify as female, be a U.S. Citizen or Legal Resident of the United States and be accepted to or enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college or university, with GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Link: https://www.magellantv.com/scholarships

Augustana College Distinguished Scholar Competition – Application Deadline: 2/1/2023 – Amount: $60,000 – Scholarship Description: Augustana College invites graduating high school seniors who possess strong records of academic achievement and have demonstrated exceptional leadership to their school and community to participate in the Distinguished Scholars Competition, the college’s most prestigious scholarship event. Eligible applicants must have an ACT of 27 or SAT of 1260, and a 3.5 GPA. The competition requires an essay submitted with this application, an interview with a faculty committee and an essay written on-site during the competition. For more information or to apply. Link: https://www.augustana.edu/admissions/scholarships

Boren Scholarships – Application Deadline: 2/1/2023 – Amount: $25,000 – Scholarship Description: Boren Scholarships, a prestigious initiative of the National Security Education Program, provide unique funding opportunities for U.S. undergraduate students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions critical to U.S. interests, and underrepresented in study abroad, including Africa, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East. In exchange for funding, Boren Scholars commit to working in the federal government for at least one year after graduation. High school graduates, GED recipients and matriculated undergraduate students may apply for the scholarship. David L. Boren is the principal author of the legislation that created the National Security Education Program and the Boren Awards, the scholarships and fellowships that bear his name. In arguing in the U.S. Senate for passage of NSEP, Boren expressed his view that the U.S. needed a large increase in experts in the languages and cultures of nations which were underrepresented in the number of U.S. students studying there. With changes in the world, Boren felt that the U.S. would work more and more through partnerships with other countries whose needs and perspectives needed to be more fully understood. Link: https://www.borenawards.org/

Center for Women In Technology (CWIT) Scholars Program at UMBC – Application Deadline: 1/15/2023 – Amount: $22,000 – Scholarship Description: The Center for Women In Technology (CWIT) at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) is a merit-based scholarship program for talented female undergraduates majoring in computer science, information systems, business technology administration (with a technical focus), computer engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical/biochemical/environmental engineering, or a related program at UMBC. This is only for incoming freshmen. For more information or to apply.

Link: https://cwit.umbc.edu/cwitscholars/

Coca-Cola Scholars Program Scholarship – Application Deadline: 10/31/2022 – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship Description: The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. The Foundation has provided over 6,450 Coca-Cola Scholars with more than $75 million in educational support. 150 Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive this $20,000 scholarship. Applicants must be current high school (or home-schooled) student attending a school in the U.S. (or select DoD schools) who will graduate during the academic school year of the award. Must be U.S. Citizens, U.S. Nationals, U.S. Permanent Residents, Refugees, Asylees, Cuban-Haitian Entrants, or Humanitarian Parolees – based on the guidelines utilized by U.S. Department of Education for Federal Financial Aid eligibility and will receive high school diploma during current academic year. Must be planning to pursue a degree at an accredited U.S. post-secondary institution. For more information or to apply Link: https://www.coca-colascholarsfoundation.org/apply/

Daughters of the Cincinnati Scholarship – Application Deadline: 3/15/2023 – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship Description: The Daughters of the Cincinnati have contributed generously to the scholarship fund for over a century. Applicants must be daughters of career commissioned officers in the United States military. If eligible, applicants apply during their senior year in high school. The application process includes an essay, secondary school report, a letter of recommendation from a member of the applicant’s community, and a Student Aid Report (SAR). For more information, or to apply. Link: https://daughters1894.org/scholarships/

Davidson Fellows Scholarship – Application Deadline: 2/23/2023 – Amount: $50,000 – Scholarship Description: The Davidson Fellows Scholarship awards scholarships to extraordinary young people, 18 and under, who have completed a significant piece of work. Application categories are Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Literature, Music, Philosophy and Outside the Box. Davidson Fellows are honored every year in Washington, D.C. with Congressional meetings and a special reception. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are 18 years old or younger. This scholarship is based on age, not grade level, so students of any grade who are 18 years of age and under are eligible to apply. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of significant work. Significant work is an accomplishment that experts in the field recognize as meaningful and has the potential to make a positive contribution to society. Davidson Fellows must be available to attend, with one parent or guardian, the awards reception and other recognition events to be held in September in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Travel expenses and lodging will be provided by the Institute.) For more information or to apply. Link: https://www.davidsongifted.org/gifted-programs/fellows-scholarship/

Dell Scholars Program – Application Deadline: 12/1/2022 – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship Description: The Dell Scholars Program places greater emphasis on a student’s determination to succeed than just academic record and test scores. We reward low-income, highly motivated students who are better than their numbers indicate and demonstrate the drive to succeed despite personal obstacles. Students must participate in a Michael & Susan Dell Foundation approved college readiness program in grades 11 and 12, graduate from an accredited high school this academic year and earn a minimum 2.4 GPA. Students must also demonstrate financial need, be eligible to receive a Federal Pell grant in their first year of college and plan to enroll full-time in a bachelor’s degree program at an accredited higher education institution in the fall directly after graduation from high school. Nationally, 500 Dell Scholars are selected each year to receive a scholarship plus lots of non-monetary supports. Link: https://www.dellscholars.org/

DOE Computational Science Graduate Fellowship – Application Deadline: 1/15/2023 – Amount: Varies – Scholarship Description: The DOE CSGF trains scientists to meet the nation’s workforce needs and helps to create a nationwide interdisciplinary community. The fellowship provides support and guidance to some of the nation’s best scientific graduate students and these graduates now work in DOE laboratories, private industry, and educational institutions. Open only to full-time students and legal US residents. For more information and to apply. Link: https://internships.fnal.gov/csgf/

Doodle for Google Competition – Application Deadline: 3/4/2023 – Amount: $30,000 – Scholarship Description: Use your imagination to create a Google Doodle based on this year’s theme. Students can work with any materials they choose, but all Doodles must be entered using the entry form. Parents and teachers can mail the completed entry form or submit it online as a .png or .jpg. The National Winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. The winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship; a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization; a trip to Google headquarters in California; Google hardware, and fun Googley swag. The four National Finalists, who do not become the National Winner, will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery. Each National Finalist will receive a $5,000 scholarship, a trip to Google headquarters in California, Google hardware, and fun Googley swag. All state and territory winners will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery, Google hardware, and an assembly celebration at their school, as well as fun Googley swag. Link: https://doodles.google.com/intl/en_us/d4g/

Eastern Michigan University Presidential Scholarship – Application Deadline: 11/1/2022 – Amount: $90,000 – Scholarship Description: Eastern Michigan University awards the Presidential Scholarship to incoming freshmen as a four-year, full-ride award. Eligible applicants must have an SAT of 1200 or an ACT of 25, a 3.5 GPA, be officially admitted to EMU, and visit the campus on or after January 1. For more information or to apply

Link: https://www.emich.edu/admissions/undergraduate/psc.php

Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Competition – Application Deadline: 11/5/2022 – Amount: $50,000 – Scholarship Description: The Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student scholarship contest is open to any high school senior who is a U.S. citizen; member of the Elks Lodge is not required to apply. Applicants must advance through local, district and state levels to reach the national competition. The top national finalists will be selected to attend a Leadership Weekend, hosted in Chicago, IL. The Elks National Foundation will award 500 prestigious, four-year scholarships to the highest-rated applicants in the competition. For more information or to apply. Link: https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/MVS.cfm

EPP Undergraduate Scholarship Program – Application Deadline: 1/31/2023 – Amount: $45,000 – Scholarship Description: The EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholarship provides funds for two years of undergraduate study majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) discipline related to NOAA’s programs and mission. The program is targeted toward students who have completed their sophomore year and are attending minority-serving institutions (MSIs). You must be a U.S. citizen or U.S. national who is either currently enrolled or accepted as a full-time student who is in their second year of a four-year academic program or a third-year student in a five-year program. at an accredited minority-serving college or university within the U.S. or U.S. territories. Applicants must earn and maintain a minimum 3.2 GPA. This program includes coverage of travel and conference expenses during award recipients’ junior and senior years. As part of the program, students complete an 11 week paid summer internship and training at NOAA in Silver Spring, MD, between May and July of the first summer. During the second summer, students complete a 10 week paid internship at NOAA facilities across the country. Students are paid a stipend and receive a housing allowance during summer internships. Recipients also attend a two-week orientation at NOAA in Silver Spring, MD, and begin their first summer internship in early June. At the end of both summer internships, students present the results of their projects at an Education and Science Symposium in Silver Spring, MD (travel expenses paid).

Link: https://www.noaa.gov/office-education/epp-msi/undergraduate-scholarship

Frederick Douglass Institute Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at the University of Rochester – Application Deadline: 12/31/2022 – Amount: $43,000 – Scholarship Description: The University of Rochester’s Postdoctoral Fellowship is awarded to scholars who hold a Ph.D. degree in a field that contributes to African and African-American Studies. Applicants for the academic year must have their PhD in hand before the fellowship begins in September. The Fellowship awards will be announced in early March. For more information or to apply.

Link: https://www.sas.rochester.edu/aas/fellowships/postdoctoral.html

Greenhouse Scholars Program – Application Deadline: 11/5/2022 – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship Description: Greenhouse Scholars provides a four-year renewable, need-based college scholarship of up to $5,000 per year. Qualified applicants must have an unweighted GPA of 3.5 or higher, demonstrate financial need, be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident as well as a high school senior in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, or New York planning to attend a four-year accredited institution. Household income must be less than $70,000.

Link: https://greenhousescholars.org/

Hope College Presidential Scholarships – Application Deadline: 2/1/2023 – Amount: $52,000 – Scholarship Description: To be eligible for the Hope College Presidential Scholarships, applicants must have a 3.8 GPA, and have an ACT of 28 or an SAT of 1300. Renewable upon a 3.0 GPA. For information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website. Link: https://hope.edu/admissions/scholarships.html

IEEE Charles LeGeyt Fortescue Scholarship – Application Deadline: 5/2/2023 – Amount: $24,000 – Scholarship Description: The IEEE Charles LeGeyt Fortescue Scholarship is awarded annually for one year of full-time graduate work in electrical engineering at an engineering school of recognized standing located in the US. To be eligible, the student must be a resident of the United States of America, have majored in the field of electrical engineering, and have received a bachelor’s degree from an engineering college of recognized standing. The scholarship will be awarded to a first-year, full-time graduate student only (in the event the college is conducting a combined B.S. and M.S. degree program, the student in the penultimate year would be eligible for the award, which would apply in the final year of the program). The recipient of this scholarship may hold or receive other scholarships for the same academic year. Earnings for work that is directly related to the graduate study are also allowed. This scholarship may be supplemented by the graduate institution with other scholarships, assistantships, or tuition scholarship support in accordance with their internal guidelines for total support. The recipient must pursue full-time graduate work in electrical engineering. Applicants are required to submit certified transcripts from all colleges/universities attended. Three letters of recommendation from college/university professors who are familiar with the applicant’s work are also required. The complete name, title, and address of the reference must be clearly noted on the letter. Letters of recommendation should address the following areas: the applicant’s ability to perform graduate work; originality and creativity; character; diligence and social responsibility; ability to lead; ability to communicate; where the reference would rank the applicant among students they have known in this field in recent years.

Link: https://students.ieee.org/funding-opportunity/charles-legeyt-fortescue-scholarship/

Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Scholarship – Application Deadline: 5/2/2023 – Amount: Varies – Scholarship Description: Since its inception, the IRA Educational Foundation has awarded almost $2.8 million to deserving students pursuing Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management in college. Applicant must be a permanent resident of the State of Illinois (under the age of 30), be accepted and plan to enroll in an accredited culinary school, college, or university, be enrolled as a full-time or substantial part-time student, taking a minimum of 9 credit hours each term and major in a culinary, restaurant management, or food service related program. Link: https://www.illinoisrestaurants.org/page/IRAEFScholarships

Scholarships for Undocumented Students – An estimated 454,000 undocumented students are enrolled in postsecondary education nationally, of which 46 percent are Latinx, 25 percent are Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI), 15 percent are Black, 12 percent are white, and 2 percent are biracial and multiracial students,

according to the Lumina Foundation. They face immense challenges, though, in their higher education journey. They are not eligible for federal student aid – this applies to DACA students, too. They have little to no access to state aid. And depending on the schools they attend; they may not qualify for institutional aid either.

College is worth the investment undocumented students should look to private scholarships to help fund their college education. Link: https://www.tun.com/scholarships/scholarships-for-undocumented-students/

James W. McLamore WHOPPER Scholarship – Application Deadline: 12/31/2022 – Amount: $50,000 – Scholarship Description: Recipients will be chosen from the both BURGER KING® General High School Senior Track and BURGER KING® Employee-Based Track applicants based upon the following criteria. Recipients must be citizens of the United States or Canada who are seniors at a high school or home school in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam or Canada. Must be applying as a full time freshman to a four-year accredited, college or university that is located in the United States or Canada. Applicants must have a cumulative unweighted grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale or the equivalent and demonstrate an active leadership role in community service, athletics, and/or similar co-curricular activity (such as student government, team sports, fraternal life, etc). Must demonstrate substantial work experience and financial need. For more information or to apply. Link: https://burgerking.scholarsapply.org/information.php

Kress Foundation Interpretive Fellowships at Art Museums – Application Deadline: 4/1/2023 – Amount: $30,000 – Scholarship Description: The purpose of the Kress Interpretive Fellowships at Art Museums program is to provide a new kind of mentored professional development opportunity within American art museums. The program is intended to encourage students to explore interpretive careers in art museums, whether as future museum educators or curators; to strengthen the profession of museum educator within the art museum community; to strengthen ties between museum educators and curators in the shared task of interpretive programming in art museums; and to expand the range of promising career options available to students of art history and related fields. Kress Interpretive Fellowships provide competitive grants to American art museums which sponsor supervised internships in art museum education. Preference is given to institutional applications that will provide fellows with an opportunity to collaborate closely with both art museum educators and curators and will advance the appreciation of European art history of the pre-modern era.

Link: https://www.kressfoundation.org/Programs/Fellowships/Interpretive-Fellowships-at-Art-Museums

Leonard Bernstein Fellowship – Application Deadline: Varies – Amount: $82,000 – Scholarship Description: The Leonard Bernstein Fellowship is a distinctive and highly selective instrumental chamber music program. The fellowship provides a small number of accomplished instrumentalists the benefits of private lessons, additional performance opportunities, and a $20,500 renewable scholarship. Leonard Bernstein Fellows receive a renewable scholarship for up to a maximum of eight semesters: private lessons and elite ensembles, performance opportunities and Music Department Offerings. For more information or to apply

Link: https://www.brandeis.edu/music/undergraduate/leonard-bernstein-fellowship.html

Levine Scholars Program – Application Deadline: 10/19/2022 – Amount: $155,000 – Scholarship Description: The Levine Scholars Program is UNC Charlotte’s most prestigious merit scholarship program. Levine Scholarships are awarded to extraordinary high school seniors based on scholarship, ethical leadership, and civic engagement. Students must be applicants for freshman enrollment at UNC Charlotte in a baccalaureate program for the fall term immediately following their high school graduation. Students must be admitted to UNC Charlotte to receive a scholarship. Students must demonstrate a commitment to community service, hold an academic record that reflects a sustained passion for knowledge, and possess a capacity for ethical leadership that elevates fellow students to a higher standard. While there are no minimum SAT, ACT or grade point averages to apply for the Levine Scholarship, students must excel academically and show evidence of experience, motivation and commitment toward the ideals of the program. Link: https://levinescholars.charlotte.edu/

Loyola University New Orleans Ignatian Scholarships for Academic Excellence – Application Deadline: 12/1/2022 – Amount: Varies – Scholarship Description: The Ignatian Scholarship is the most prestigious award given to an exclusive group of incoming freshman. Scholarship are identified by the admissions staff

via the application process. We encourage applicants to submit supplemental resumes, personal statements, and/or activity listings to highlight their community involvement, demonstrated leadership and history of service throughout high school. Applicants with a minimum cumulative 3.5 GPA in academic subjects combined with a minimum 29 ACT composite or minimum 1300 SAT combined score may qualify for consideration.

Link: https://www.loyno.edu/admissions/tuition-financial-aid/scholarships

M. Hildred Blewett Fellowship – Application Deadline: 6/1/2023 – Amount: $45,000 – Scholarship Description: The M. Hildred Blewett Fellowship is offered to female students to enable women to return to physics research careers after having had to interrupt those careers. The fellowship consists of a one-year award of up to $45,000. Allowed expenses include dependent care (limited to 50% of the award), salary, travel, equipment, and tuition and fees. Overhead charges by the institution are not allowed. To be eligible, applicants must: have completed work toward a Ph.D.; provide written proof from a U.S. or Canadian institution that the applicant will have institutional affiliation during the tenure of the grant; and, be a U.S. or Canadian citizen or legal resident, or resident alien eligible to work in the United States or Canada. For more information or to apply.

Link: https://www.aps.org/programs/women/scholarships/blewett/

Mercatus MA Fellowship – Application Deadline: 2/15/2023 – Amount: $80,000 – Scholarship Description: The Mercatus MA Fellowship is a two-year, competitive, full-time fellowship program for students pursuing a master’s degree in economics at George Mason University who are interested in gaining an advanced degree in applied economics in preparation for a career in public policy. The award includes a monthly stipend, full tuition support (nine credits per semester), and practical experience conducting and disseminating research with Mercatus scholars and staff on pertinent policy issues. Applicants must maintain a 3.5 GPA and enroll in 9 credits each semester. Link: https://asp.mercatus.org/content/ma-fellowship

Milton Fisher Scholarship for Innovation and Creativity – Application Deadline: 5/3/2023 – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship Description: The Milton Fisher Scholarship is a four-year renewable scholarship open to exceptionally innovative and creative high school juniors and seniors, and first-time college freshmen. The scholarship award is renewable each year for a total of up to $20,000. You should apply for this scholarship if you are a student who has solved an artistic, scientific, or technical problem in a new or unusual way, or a student who has come up with a distinctive solution to problems faced by your school, community or family.

The applicant must be one of the following: a high school junior or senior, a first-time college freshman enrolled or accepted into an undergraduate degree program, or a student in the first year of an undergraduate degree program. Applicant must be a Connecticut or New York City metropolitan area resident planning to attend or attending an institution of higher education anywhere in the U.S., or a resident of any part of the U.S. who is planning to attend or attending an institution of higher education in CT or NYC. Link: https://mfscholarship.org/