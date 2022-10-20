Free Online Tutoring for Clover Park School District Middle and High School Students – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District has an amazing online tutoring resource for students through Paper! Secondary students have access to 24/7, unlimited assistance from highly trained tutors who provide quick essay feedback and real-time answers to challenging questions.

HOMEWORK HELP

Paper’s tutors can help students who are struggling to find the answers they need to complete their homework. Once connected with Paper, tutors help students better understand their assignments and push them in the right direction to find the correct solutions.

WRITING FEEDBACK

Paper provides quick feedback to students working on essays for class. Upload any written work along with the teacher’s assignment description and Paper’s tutors will respond with feedback on style, structure and grammar. Students can access this resource through the Clever portal on the Student page of the district website. Learn more about the benefits of Paper on the district website.