Department Budget Presentations Underway, Access Details for Virtual Town Halls Now Available – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.

Department Presentations October 11 – November 1

Starting on October 11, budget presentations during the City Council’s Study Sessions began. These noon presentations offer a deeper dive into how the proposed budget influences each of the City Council’s priority areas.

October 11, 2022

Public Works, Environmental Services, Tacoma Public Utilities

October 18, 2022

Tacoma Fire Department, Neighborhood and Community Services

October 25, 2022

Tacoma Public Library, Tacoma Police Department, Planning and Development Services, Community and Economic Development

November 1, 2022

Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Media and Communications, Office of Equity and Human Rights, Office of Health and Safety

Council Member-Hosted Virtual Community Town Halls October 24 – November 3

Council Members will host three virtual Community Town Halls on the proposed budget. The details are as follows:

October 24, from 6 – 7 PM: District 5 Council Member Joe Bushnell and District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh, At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker, Deputy Mayor and District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka

October 27, from 9 – 10 AM: At-Large Council Member Olgy Diaz and Mayor Victoria Woodards

November 3,from 6 – 7 PM: District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker, At-Large Council Member Kiara Daniels, District 1 Council Member John Hines, Deputy Mayor and District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka

You can access these events by clicking here, or you can follow them by dialing (253) 215-8782. The event ID is 883 6408 1062 and the event passcode is 427341.

City Staff-Hosted Virtual Community Town Hall October 27

On October 27,from 5:30 – 6:30 PM, City staff will hold a virtual community town hall which will include another overview of the Balancing Act tool. The tool is available through November 6 and allows community members to play with budget scenarios by making increases or decreases to service levels as they try to balance the City’s General Fund budget. This event also provides an opportunity for community members to ask questions about the proposed budget.

You can access this event by clicking here, or you can follow it by dialing (253) 215-8782. The event ID is 883 6408 1062 and the event passcode is 427341.

The proposed budget will be considered for adoption during the City Council Meetings on November 1 (first reading) and November 15 (final reading).

City Council Study Sessions are held on Tuesdays at noon and City Council meetings are held on Tuesdays at 5 PM. They can be viewed live in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, 1st Floor, Council Chambers) or on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page and on Zoom.

On Rainier Connect, TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County

On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits

On channel 21 in Pierce County

TV Tacoma is not available on Comcast in University Place.

Full agendas – as well as Zoom access details – for City Council Study Sessions and City Council Meetings are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

Details on the City’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget, as well as the latest updates on opportunities for community members to learn more and engage in the budget development process, are available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment.