Comcast Boosting Speeds for Nearly 200k Internet Customers in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Comcast Boosting Speeds for Nearly 200k Internet Customers in Pierce County

Comcast announcement.

What’s the news? Nearly 200,000households in Pierce Countywill soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity.

Why is this important? Washington state’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans in communities throughout Pierce County this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.

Who will benefit? Below is a chart that includes the number of households by community that will benefit:

City / TownNumber of households
TACOMAMore than 65,000
PUYALLUPNearly 35,000
LAKEWOODNearly 15,000
SPANAWAYMore than 10,000
UNIVERSITY PLACENearly 8,500
LEWIS MCCHORDNearly 6,000
GRAHAMMore than 5,500
FIFEMore than 2,600
DUPONTMore than 2,500
STEILACOOMNearly 2,000
FIRCRESTMore than 1,500

Beginning this week, new and existing these customers will be able to take advantage of the following upgraded speeds:

  • Performance Starter/Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps
  • Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps
  • Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps
  • Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps
  • Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

For more information about the statewide impact of this speed increase across Washington (click here).

