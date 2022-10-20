Comcast Boosting Speeds for Nearly 200k Internet Customers in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Comcast announcement.

What’s the news? Nearly 200,000households in Pierce Countywill soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity.

Why is this important? Washington state’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans in communities throughout Pierce County this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.

Who will benefit? Below is a chart that includes the number of households by community that will benefit:

City / Town Number of households TACOMA More than 65,000 PUYALLUP Nearly 35,000 LAKEWOOD Nearly 15,000 SPANAWAY More than 10,000 UNIVERSITY PLACE Nearly 8,500 LEWIS MCCHORD Nearly 6,000 GRAHAM More than 5,500 FIFE More than 2,600 DUPONT More than 2,500 STEILACOOM Nearly 2,000 FIRCREST More than 1,500

Beginning this week, new and existing these customers will be able to take advantage of the following upgraded speeds:

Performance Starter/Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps

Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps

Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps

Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

For more information about the statewide impact of this speed increase across Washington (click here).