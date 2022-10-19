Youth Marine Education Vessel Arrives in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Youth Marine Foundation.

Sunny skies and about 260 people welcomed the MV Doolin-Rogers to Tacoma last week. The Tacoma Youth Marine Center will use the 100-foot vessel for Sea Scouts and other marine training programs and education.

In addition, all Tacoma Public Schools seventh grade classes will be scheduled to go out on the vessel this school year.

The Youth Marine Foundation led the fundraising effort to acquire the 100-ton vessel for training and educational programs through the Tacoma Youth Marine Center.

“We have tremendous opportunities for maritime careers in Pierce County, so it’s important to invest in helping our youth, our future mariners,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County executive, at the MV Doolin-Rogers welcoming ceremony.

The MV Doolin-Rogers is named for the late Captain Doolin, whose dream it was to provide hundreds of youths the opportunity to learn maritime skills, and Tom Rogers, Youth Marine Foundation co-founder and board president.

Captain Doolin’s sons were at the helm of the vessel as it entered the Foss Waterway for the first time. Tom Rogers was on board and spoke during the ceremony.