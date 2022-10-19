Tips for Supporting Students This School Year – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

The 2022-23 school year is in full swing. Students at every level are back in class learning, making new friends and developing new interests. If you are a parent of a Clover Park School District student, here are some tips to help your student maintain a strong start to the school year.

Communication is Key

Whether your student is a senior at the top of the academic food chain or navigating the new world of kindergarten, keep an open dialogue about what they are learning and how they are growing during the school day.

Connect with your Child’s Teacher

Communication between parents and teachers ensures parents are in the know during the school year. The best way to keep tabs on your student’s grades, behavior and classroom habits is to go right to the source.

Don’t be Afraid to Ask Questions

Asking questions is part of the learning process. Don’t be afraid to ask questions if you are confused about something happening in the classroom or at school. Parent-teacher conferences are held in November and March and also offer a great opportunity to ask any questions you may have.

Get Involved with your Child’s School

Every school offers opportunities for parents to volunteer in the classroom or as part of the greater school community. Some schools have parent-teacher organizations (PTAs or PTOs) looking for volunteer members to make a difference. Talk to your child’s teacher or their school’s front office to learn how you can get involved.

Explore your Child’s Curriculum

Being informed about what your child is learning can help you stay on top of their homework and help them with their learning. Parents can ask their child’s teacher to provide them with curriculum and textbooks at any time during the school year.

Keep an Eye on the School Calendar

Each student received a copy of the district’s 2022-23 full-color calendar to make it easy to stay on top of events and days off that come up during the school year. Contact your child’s school if you need a copy.