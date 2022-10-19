Tacoma Composers/Tacoma Performers – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma Composers/ Tacoma Performers! in Old Town Tacoma

Tuesday Nov 8th in Slavonian Hall at 7:00pm

Some of the region’s stellar musical talents will be celebrated. Composers Rob Hutchinson, Melia Watras, Jerry Kracht, Sheila Bristow, and Kathryn Smith Derksen have created works for harp, flute, clarinet, violin, guitar, and voice. Hear Tacoma musicians Maria Sampen, Margaret Shelton Betts, Soon Cho, Pamela Ryker, Lawrence Bradley, Elizabeth Brown, and Dawn Padula performing these works.

Also, tickets for our annual Wine & Song Benefit are now available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-song-benefit-songs-of-brazil-tickets-433817849867?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or make arrangements at prryker@gmail.com

December 13th at 7:00pm, join us at the Connelly Law Offices 2301 N 30th St., Old Town Tacoma. Adriana Giordano sings songs of Brazil for our Wine & Song Benefit, followed by wines, finger foods, and great community!

Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma Tuesday Nov 8 at 7:00 for a Celebration of Tacoma Composers and Instrumentalists.

Tuesday November 8th at 7:00pm

at Slavonian Hall

This event is FREE, all are welcome

Masks are optional but recommended

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/