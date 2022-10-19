Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our COVID-19 data is likely incomplete. Washington State Department of Health says a data security breach at one of Washington’s hospital organizations could affect cases and associated hospitalizations and deaths. It is not yet clear how long this will last.

On October 18, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 60.6 for October 2-8, which is:

22.2% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: September 25-Oct. 1).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 0.6 for September 30-Oct. 6, which is:

62.5% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Sept. 23-29).

We confirmed 371 cases and 1 death for October 9-15:

A man in his 70s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 221,874 cases and 1,531 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending October 15 is 53.

In the last 2 weeks:

11.8% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

23.2% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

21.0% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

43.9% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

