JAVA Tacoma: To Bean or Not to Bean – Play Review – The Suburban Times

“Tacoma’s only original sitcom for the stage.”

The Play: “JAVA TACOMA: To Bean or Not to Bean was the eighth and final installment of an original sitcom for the stage that Dukesbay began in 2011. The play was written by Aya Hashiguchi. This theatrical serial is generously peppered with local Tacoma humor as well as a storyline involving current politics and zingers about science fiction TV from decades ago. It is rated PG for occasional adult humor.” It’s a combination of slapstick and skewering a well deserved target.

Jeri, Kate and Linda join forces one last time to commit comic mayhem over at Tacoma’s Perky’s Coffee House. This time, the ladies do battle once again with an unscrupulous real estate investor over the ownership of the historic building that houses Perky’s. Watch as the BFFs team up with family members and newfound friends to outwit the business mogul at his own double dealing game. And maybe, they’ll find a happy ending to their own stories. Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” JAVA TACOMA is a celebration of friendship, middle-aged womanhood and Tacoma.

The Mission:

The mission of Dukesbay is to promote independent theatre in Tacoma, and provide a voice to artists of all ethnicities. JAVA Tacoma runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October. Friday and Saturday performances run from 7:30 to 9:00 PM. Sunday performances from 2:00 to 3:30 PM.

Theater Details:

October 14 – 30, 2022 | The Dukesbay Theater

508 Sixth Ave. #10, Tacoma, WA 98402

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Tickets are $15 | For tickets: JavaTacoma8.eventbrite.com

For more information: info@dukesbay.org

There is a close relationship between Dukesbay and Tacoma Little Theatre, besides being only a few blocks away. Wright Park separates the two theaters. Dukesbay was founded by Tacoma theatre artists Randy Clark and Aya Hashiguchi Clark. Aya is the secretary for the TLT Board. I’m pretty sure that Randy has been a board member there, too.

About the Cast

Java Tacoma features a multiracial cast that includes Joseph Grant, Aya Hashiguchi, Roger Iverson, Susan Kaeka, Nate Lovitt, Laurie Sifford, Jackie Villava-Cua, Jeffery Weaver and Malcolm J. West. The production was directed by Randy Clark. We’ve seen a couple of the actors in other Dukesbay offerings. I features a small coffee house in the Leer Building. Roger Iverson played the character who was the butt of many jokes and whispers, think Trump-esque. This was Roger’s first production at Dukesbay and we hope he continues in other roles there. Malcolm J West appears on screen in the production, but not live. I would love to see a reprise of his performance of Driving Miss Daisy. One actor, Joseph Grant, from Java Tacoma looked familiar. It turned out we had seen him in the TLT production of Luck of the Irish last season. Nicely done then, too.

About the Theater:

The folding chairs were a little hard on my back, leaning forward and laughing at the same time. The hour and a half production went quickly. The theater stage is not huge. It’s wider than it is deep and that goes for the humor as well. Captain Kirk and Donald Trump go hand in hand in the long line of skewerdom. Get thee to a funnery and see the short run production. Bring a friend or two, also. Enjoy!

Tickets are only $15, general admission. That’s less than some movie houses. $15.00 for live theatre? That is a great deal.

For tickets visit – http://JavaTacoma8.eventbrite.com