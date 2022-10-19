Four Credit Union’s Support Local Service Projects – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Angel Phillips, AVP Marketing, TAPCO Credit Union.

Tacoma, WA – In celebration of International Credit Union Day, four local credit unions are teaming up to complete three local service projects on October 20, 2022.

America’s Credit Union (DuPont), TAPCO CU (Tacoma), Sound Credit Union (Tacoma), and Harborstone Credit Union (Lakewood) are coming together to support the Pierce County Community.

Approximately forty-eight employees will participate collectively in these service day projects. These will include painting and trash cleanup at a Tiny Home Village (South Tacoma) in connection with the Low Income Housing Institute; removing invasive species, planting, and trash cleanup at Bradley Lake Park (Puyallup) in connection with the Pierce Conservation District; and, cleaning tennis courts, weeding paths and laying mulch and gravel at Portland Ave. Park (Eastside Tacoma) in connection with Metro Parks.

“Our employees are excited to engage with other credit union employees to have a greater impact on these service day projects,” said Justin Martin, CEO of TAPCO CU. It will be a day full of hard work and collaboration amongst these credit unions. Through the collaboration, the credit unions will be able to have a more significant impact on the community through this day of service.

About International Credit Union Day

International Credit Union (ICU) Day® celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement. The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement’s history, promote its achievements, recognize hard work, and share member experiences. International Credit Union (ICU) Day® has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948.

The ultimate goal is to raise awareness about the tremendous work that credit unions and other financial cooperatives are doing worldwide and allow members to get more engaged. The day of festivities for credit unions and financial cooperatives globally includes fundraisers, open houses, contests, picnics, volunteering, and parades.

The 74th anniversary of International Credit Union Day® is set for Thursday, October 20, 2022. This year, we will gather as a global movement under the theme: “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union™.”