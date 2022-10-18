University Place Library Christmas Book Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Friends of the University Place Library.

The Friends of the University Place Library will hold their annual Christmas Book Sale at the UP Library on Saturday, November 26th. Hundreds of new and gently used books and other media items will be offered at bargain prices to raise funds for other library events. Textbooks, fiction, movies, music and much more will be available to read, watch, listen to, or to stuff stockings! Come early for the best selection!

DATE: Saturday. November 26, 2022

TIME: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

PLACE: University Place Library. 3609 Market Place West, Suite 100, University Place, WA, 98466