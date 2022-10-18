It’s flu season—time to get your flu shot – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement written by Elle Cooper.

Leaves are falling. A morning chill is in the air.

Flu season is here.

The flu is a serious respiratory illness that sends thousands of Washingtonians to the hospital each year.

You can fight the flu and keep Pierce County in great shape. Get vaccinated, stay home when you’re sick and help others around you stay healthy, too!

Flu shots are the way to go!

The flu and COVID-19 share many symptoms, like:

Cough.

Fever.

Sore throat.

Body aches.

Only a test by a healthcare provider can tell if you have the flu. Be sure to get tested if you’re not feeling well. Looking for protection? Getting a flu shot is your best protection:

It can stop you from getting the flu.

If you do get sick, your illness will be milder and shorter.

It protects those around you.

It protects you all season.

Everyone should get a flu shot. But some groups are especially at risk for severe illness:

Children under 5 years (especially under 2 years).

Adults 65 years or older.

Those who are pregnant.

Anyone living with a health condition like asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Adults 65 years or older should ask for the flu shot made just for seniors. These products offer a higher dose or an added ingredient to boost effectiveness.

Babies under 6 months old and people who have had severe allergic reactions to flu shots are the only people who should not get a flu shot. People who are allergic to eggs can usually get a flu shot. Have questions? Talk to your healthcare provider.

Visit our flu page to find your flu shot today!

Other ways to stay healthy.

Other easy steps can help protect you and those around you.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.

Stay 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.

When you’re sick, stay home and call your healthcare provider.

Many of the healthy habits you learned during the COVID-19 pandemic can help keep you safe during flu season.

We monitor flu activity October through April. We will post flu activity updates in our blog to help you stay in the know.