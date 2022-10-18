 Brubaker-Holland Named to Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Brubaker-Holland Named to Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean’s List

Christine Brubaker-Holland of University Place has been named to the Dean’s List for the Summer 2022 quarter at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent quarter, for a minimum of four credit hours. 

To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College, visit our website at http://www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

