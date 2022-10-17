West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief to speak at Lakewood United – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Battalion Chief CRR (Community Risk Reduction) Lance Nelson from West Pierce Fire and Rescue will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (7:30am to 8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually).

Come join us as we learn about:

Fall/Winter prevention in our homes

General fire safety in the home/Smoke Alarms!

Programs offered in our community

Types and frequency of the calls we receive

Lance Nelson is the Battalion Chief of Community Risk Reduction. Lance was hired as a firefighter for Lakewood Fire Department in 2007. In 2017 he was promoted off the line and into the Prevention Division as a Captain where he spent the next three years in the Code Enforcement side of the division. In 2020 Captain Nelson was promoted to Battalion Chief of Public Education, now called CRR (Community Risk Reduction). BC Nelson received his BA from PLU in 1994 and his EMPA (Executive Masters Public Administration) from the University of South Dakota in 2021. He enjoys family time with his wife, 3 children, 3 dogs and one cat.

All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program.