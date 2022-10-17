North Star Awards from The Northwest Seaport Alliance awarded – The Suburban Times

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is proud to announce its 2021 North Star Award winners, recognizing Wallenius Wilhelmsen Industrial Tacoma with the Cargo Anchor Award and Campbell’s Trucking with the Environmental Stewardship Award.

The Cargo Anchor Award is presented to an organization whose activities have grown cargo volumes in the NWSA gateway, spurring economic growth in the region. Wallenius Wilhelmsen Industrial Tacoma (WWIT) is a full-service Equipment Processing center located in Tacoma that handles a variety of heavy construction, logging and agricultural equipment. WWIT has seen machine throughput increase 25% from 2019-2021 and successfully attracted high and heavy (H&H) imports and exports to the NWSA gateway. In 2021, Wallenius Wilhelmsen group vessels called Tacoma 65 times and carried nearly 50% more H&H cargo than 2020.

“We appreciate our partnership with WWIT and their contribution to increasing the competitive advantage for shippers using our gateway. Their dedication to operational excellence and finishing equipment has enabled WWIT to expand volumes of high-and-heavy equipment and drive job opportunities in our gateway.” Stated Don Meyer, NWSA Co-Chair and Port of Tacoma Commission President.

The Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes businesses that support the continued health of the environment while promoting trade and economic development. Campbell’s Trucking is a woman-owned trucking company that was selected for their reduction in trucking emissions by running their entire fleet of trucks on renewable liquid natural gas (RLNG).

Campbell’s Trucking has privately funded their fleet conversion of diesel to RLNG, doubling the number of LNG-powered trucks in the past year. The 100% renewable RLNG fleet has allowed Campbell’s Trucking to reduce their carbon footprint by approximately 85%. Owners Shannon and Johnnie Campbell aim to provide their Pacific Northwest customers with a carbon footprint conscious drayage option with the ultimate goal of creating a drayage community with zero emissions.

“The Northwest Seaport Alliance, alongside the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma are working toward zero maritime emissions by 2050, including all partners in the maritime sector. We greatly appreciate having partners like Campbell’s Trucking who are taking initiative and making green investments in our gateway,” stated Ryan Calkins, NWSA Co-Chair and Port of Seattle Commissioner President.

In addition to the North Star Award winners, the Northwest Seaport Alliance also recognizes Honorable Mention nominees. This year, Pacific Terminal Services Company (PTSC) earned this distinction in the cargo anchor award category. In 2021, the NWSA partnered with PCMC, subsidiary of PTSC, to establish near-dock facilities in both Seattle and Tacoma. Pacific Terminal Services invested more than $4.2 million in these two facilities, creating more than 50 high-paying jobs. More than 80,000 gate transactions were processed between the two locations, key to alleviating some of the congestion at marine terminals in Seattle and Tacoma.

