Ikebana subject of November Exploration Program – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Ufford, President, Friends of Steilacoom Library.

STEILACOOM – The Friends of Steilacoom Library November Exploration programs give participants the opportunity to meet two women who are esteemed practitioners of the ancient Japanese art and schools of Ikebana, a cultural form of floral arranging.

On Tuesday, November 15 at 12:00 pm the Friends of Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Library welcome Sue Stibbe, instructor in the Ikebana School of Ikebana and President of the Northwest Sakura Chapter to the Steilacoom Library Meeting Room (2950-2952 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Steilacoom). She will give a short history of this style of Ikebana and demonstrate some floral arrangements in the style.

On Thursday, November 3, Sybil Hunter, a certified instructor in four schools of Ikebana and an acclaimed national floral judge will conduct instructional hands-on workshops at the Steilacoom Community Center (2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom, WA 98388). This is a unique opportunity to learn from an acclaimed instructor. The morning session is from 10:00 to 11:30 and the afternoon session from 1:30 to 3:00. Each workshop is limited to eight students. The workshop is free to members of Friends of the Steilacoom Library and a minimal charge for supplies applies to non-members. Participants are asked to bring a pair of floral scissors and a 2” to 3” floral frog. All other supplies will be provided. Please register for the workshop by contacting Lee Ann Ufford at jlaufford@msn.com by October 29.