Haunted History: Storytelling in DuPont by Capt. Lynch and Dorothy Wilhelm – The Suburban Times

Haunted History: Storytelling in DuPont by Capt. Lynch and Dorothy Wilhelm

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Join the DuPont Historical Society for an outdoor evening of spooky tales and legends told by Captain Lynch and Dorothy Wilhelm! Friday, October 21st at Robinson Park, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont.

Reservations are required as space is limited. Suggested donation $5. Appropriate for ages 12 and up (ages 12-16 accompanied by an adult). Seating opens at 6:30pm, with stories at 7:00pm. Bring your own chair and flashlight, and dress for October weather.

For information or RSVP: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 964-2399

