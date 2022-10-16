Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.

“As the daughter of a veteran who served in two wars, I know that military families and veterans deserve our deepest respect,” said Strickland. “It is my honor to recognize Vietnam War veterans and their families for their extraordinary sacrifice.”

The pinning ceremony is part of an ongoing national effort to honor all Vietnam War period veterans who served from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. If you or someone you know would like to be honored, please visit Strickland’s website here.