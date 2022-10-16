2022 Fall Oversized Brush Curbside Pickup – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Through November 18, 2022.

Pile Limitations: 1 per household no larger than 6′ wide by 6′ long by 6′ high

The Oversized Brush Pickup is available to all residential customers of University Place Refuse and Recycling, even those without yard waste service. The pickup day for your area will be the same as your curbside recycling or yard waste pickup day during the weeks shown above. Remember, this is a one day event for each neighborhood. The Oversized Brush Pickup is only for the larger brush and limbs that do not easily fit into a regular yard waste cart. Limbs are removed by machine or pitchfork. Sweeping of small items by the customer can be expected.

Yes, Oversized Brush Includes: branches, brush, and limbs no larger than 6′ in length or 4″ in diameter. Please stack loose for pickup (no cans, bags, or bundles).

No, Oversized Brush Does Not Include: blackberry, holly, or other thorny vegetation; stumps, limbs larger than 6′ or thicker than 4″; small loose items such as grass, leaves, weeds, bark, pine/fir needles, etc. No noxious weeds like scotchbroom or English ivy, etc.

If you are signed up for yard waste service, please make maximum use of your cart before placing brush in a pile. Place your oversized brush in a loose pile at the curb or within 5 feet of the driveable portion of the roadway for pickup. Make sure the pile isn’t in the street or blocking access to mailboxes or fire hydrants.

Visit the University Place Refuse and Recycling website for more information.