Whimsy in the Woods – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Be sure to take a few minutes to enjoy another video tour from one of the featured gardens on the U.P. Historical Society’s 2022 Garden Tour. Worthington in the Woods is a retreat that offers waterfalls, cobblestone paths, a berry patch and even a labyrinth that serves as a peaceful reminder of favorite friends, pets and memories. Take a stroll down Cora’s Fairy Path to spy 20 fairy houses and even a fairy downtown. Discover a wine cave, dug by hand, that now provides naturally temperature-controlled storage for a variety of vintages.

Get one last taste of the sights and sounds of summer as you soak in the lush, verdant foliage and tranquility of this suburban oasis.

Proceeds from the 2022 Garden Tour support the efforts of the U.P. Historical Society. Major sponsors of this year’s Garden Tour include Gray Lumber, Columbia Bank, Seattle Seahawks, Michael Morrison Sotheby’s International Realty, U.P. Refuse and Recycling, Karen Bellamy, and Frank and Cindy Bonaro. Other sponsors include Suburban Optical, Atkins Chiropractic, The 35 House Vacation Rental, New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home and Crematory.