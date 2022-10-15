 Pre-registration Open for Online Auction to Help Homeless Animals in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Pre-registration Open for Online Auction to Help Homeless Animals in Pierce County

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its second annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year.

Pre-registration for the event is open and all pre-registered guests will have exclusive access to check out the over 90 auction items. Pre-registered guests will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $55 Mud Bay gift card.

Anyone can register early and enter the drawing here.

Bidding for the auction items will open on Wednesday, Oct. 19th at 6:00 a.m.

Every dollar raised from the winning bids during the event goes directly to supplies, food, and medical care for thousands of animals that come to the shelter looking for a second chance at a happy and healthy life.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce would like to thank Raise Your Paw’s sponsors: Larson Automotive Group and Mud Bay.

