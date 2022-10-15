CPSD Staff Spotlight: Kathleen Wright – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

It is National School Lunch Week, and our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight features Meriwether Elementary School kitchen lead Kathleen Wright.

Kathleen has worked in CPSD for 18 years and has been on the Meriwether team for the last 10. After working in the restaurant business for most of her life, she made a career shift to pursue her passion and work with children. “I love that it’s my job to make the kids happy, so I go out of my way to make sure our food looks appetizing and feed them food that they’ll want to eat,” she said.

Last year, a student at Meriwether struggled with his appetite and was not getting enough nutrients in his diet. Kathleen went above and beyond to provide food that he would find enticing. His parents were so appreciative of her efforts that they reached out to personally thank her. “I found out what he likes, and I put all his tastes together,” she said. “By the end of the year he would leave every day with a full belly.”

Kathleen believes that attendance is crucial for someone in her position, and she has missed few days of work during her career. “I absolutely love my job and working with kids, so I never want to miss a moment,” she said. “I don’t think I can ever retire.”

If school is in session, you’ll find Kathleen behind the hot lunch bar. In her spare time, she enjoys waking up early with a hot cup of coffee to paint gnomes and other figurines that adorn her garden.