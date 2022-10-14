The Tacoma Link is now back in service – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

October 14th Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

The Tacoma Link is now back in service! You will be seeing trains at the new station off of 7th and Commerce.

(Postponed) Rail grinding is now scheduled to start at a later date due to vandalism. This work will occur at night and will involve a slow-moving operation along the alignment. Impacts include traffic control in grinding areas, sparks coming from the machine and noise from the operations. There will be no parking signs along the corridor for this construction impact.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure for restoration of the roadway. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by October 15th. Striping will occur next week and will have temporary traffic control to complete.

East 26th St will have a full closure from G St to D St for utility work as early as October 24th through late November.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

S. 7th and Commerce Street is undergoing paving and is scheduled to open as early as October 17th

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Southbound Stadium Way between 705 and Division will be fully closed as early as October 14th for road paving. There will be a shift on Northbound Stadium Way where the I-705 intersection will lead into Division Ave. This work is scheduled to be completed by late October.

The intersection at Yakima and Division Street will be closing as early as October 12th for roadway restoration. This work will require Westbound N 1st Street to be closed for approximately 10 days and parking will not be available between N 1st Street and Yakima.

North J Street full closure at Division Avenue is scheduled to start as early as October 17th and will last through mid-October.

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection/corner/crosswalk work is scheduled to start as early as October 17th. You will see crews do prep work on the corners before the work starts. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1st St. This work will occur 7 days a week from 7am-7pm through mid-November.

Future street closures: South J Street full closure at Division Avenue will occurs as early as November 5th and will last through mid-November. N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return as early as October 25th. This work is dependent on the opening of Yakima and Division. Southbound I St at 2nd Street will by fully closed for roadway restoration in early November. 2nd St Alley to Yakima Intersection will be fully closed for roadway restoration in early November.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: