Sounder trains available for weekend sports events – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Mariners and Seahawks games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.

Due to the multiple sports events in Seattle this weekend, it is highly recommended that passengers use an ORCA card or the Transit GO Ticket app to avoid lines at ticket vending machines. Passengers should also allow extra time for travel and consider arriving early to the venue

Special Sounder service will be available for the Mariners game on Saturday and on Sunday (if necessary). Separate Sounder game trains will serve the Seahawks game no matter the kickoff time.

Mariners game Saturday, Oct. 15

For the 1:07 p.m. Mariners playoff game Saturday against the Houston Astros, the inbound Sounder train from the south departs Lakewood at 10:16 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder stations and arrive at King Street Station at 11:32 a.m.

The return train for the south line departs King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

The Saturday inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

Should the Mariners extend the series to Sunday, Oct. 16

Should the Mariners extend the series with a win, game trains will run Sunday, Oct. 16 for the 12:07 p.m. game.

The inbound Sounder train from the south would depart Lakewood at 9:16 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder stations and arrive in Seattle at 10:32 a.m.

The return train for the south line departs King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

The return train to Everett will leave Seattle 35 minutes after the game.

Seahawks game Sunday, Oct. 16

If the Mariners play

If the Mariners play Sunday, kickoff for the Seahawks game against the Arizona Cardinals will move to 2:30 p.m.

In that case, the first inbound Sounder train from the south serving the Seahawks game would depart Lakewood at 11:21 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder stations though Sumner and then arrive at King Street Station at 12:31 p.m.

The second inbound Sounder train from the south serving the Seahawks game departs Lakewood at 11:46 a.m. and serves all S-Line stations, arriving at 1:02 p.m.

Return trains for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood depart King Street Station 20 and 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 11:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 12:44 p.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

If the Mariners are not playing

If the Mariners are not playing on Sunday, the Seahawks kickoff will be at 1:05 p.m.

In that case, the first inbound Sounder train from the south departs Lakewood at 10:21 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder stations though Sumner and then arrive at King Street Station at 11:31 a.m.

The second inbound Sounder train from the south departs Lakewood at 10:46 a.m. and serves all S-Line stations, arriving at 12:02 p.m.

Return trains for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood depart King Street Station 20 and 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at http://www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from both stadiums.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are available for seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: