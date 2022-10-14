Help Public Works Weather the Season – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

As fall ushers in more wind and rain, U.P. residents are asked to help the City’s Public Works staff ensure that street catch basins are clear of leaves and debris to allow stormwater runoff to flow properly and prevent flooding.

If you notice that the catch basin in front of your property is covered with leaves, pine needles and/or other debris, please take a few minutes to rake up the material and place it in a yard waste bag. Do not pile it next to the drain, since the next strong gust of wind will undo your efforts and likely block the drain again.

The City of U.P. has more than 4,000 catch basins within its roughly eight square miles. Although Public Works staff do their best to ensure the drains remain clear of debris, they can’t cover the entire city on a daily basis. So if you see a clogged catch basin, please do your part to help yourself and your neighbors. And if you are unable to clear the basin yourself, call Public Works at 253.460.6496 and provide the location of the clogged drain so they can send a crew out to clear it.