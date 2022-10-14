Christmas at the Orr Home – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association will open the Orr Home, decorated for the holidays, to the public for tours. Christmas at the Orr Home will take place Saturday and Sunday, November 12 (10 am-4pm) and 13 (noon-4pm).

The theme is “Celebrate the SEASon,” with a nod to our nautical heritage. Bring the family and/or your visitors to see how the volunteer elves have decorated the place, and perhaps get a little something from the Museum Store.

The rooms will remind you of Christmases Past and put a smile on your face. For the kids, we’ve added a drop-in event on Saturday, November 12, 10-4pm at the Museum – with lots of fun activities, free to the community.

For the Orr Home tours, adults $10 per person to benefit the Museum, payable at the door. See the historicalsteilacoom.org website for more information.