The Claudia Thomas Community Service Award Gala – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Multicultural Coalition.

Lakewood Multicultural Coalition is proud to announce that we will be hosting The Dr. Claudia Thomas Community Service Award Gala on March 3rd, 2023.

Dr. Claudia Thomas was the first African American mayor in the state of Washington. Having served for42 years in public education, Dr. Thomas was very focused on helping youth reach their goals and potential by creating the still active organization, Lakewood’s Promise.

On March 3, we will be honoring Dr. Thomas’ contribution to our community by recognizing individuals who are striving to continue her spirit of serving others. Please save the date to join us for this very special night of exciting festivities!

For more information on the upcoming event, visit our website: www.lmcc-lakewood.org or visit us on our Facebook page, where will be posting updates on the event.