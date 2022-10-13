Temporary Street Closure on Thorne Road Scheduled This Saturday – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform road maintenance and rail road markings on Thorne Road at East 14th Street. The road will be closed on Saturday, October 15, from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM, with traffic detours in place.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Derrick Wells at dwells@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5430.